SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department released a statement regarding the car chase that resulted in the arrest of two people after they fled a vehicle near Angelo State University.

SAPD patrol division attempted to make a traffic stop on a maroon GMC SUV around 11:53 a.m. on February 14, near Sherwood Way and Arden Road. It is reported that the driver of the vehicle disregarded the officer’s emergency lights and sirens, leading officers on a pursuit to the intersection of Avenue N and S. Johnson street near the Angelo State University campus.

Mugshot Ivan Alvarado 2-14-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

When the vehicle stopped, three occupants attempted to flee on foot, according to SAPD. Officers on the scene were able to apprehend two of the three people. The third occupant of the vehicle was not located at that time.

32-year-old Ivan Alvarado was one of the occupants of the vehicle who was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and his outstanding warrants. Alvarado was arrested at the conclusion of the initial investigation. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Alvarado is incarcerated at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond set at $51,000.

During the initial investigation, the street crimes division of the police department was able to locate several items inside the maroon GMC:

Approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 42 grams of heroin

Approximately $2,800

SAPD says that additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The police department shares that no damage to the city or department property occurred during the pursuit. the Angelo State University Police Department was notified during this time due to the close proximity to the school.