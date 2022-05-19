SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman is facing charges of abandoning and endangering a child — criminal negligence after a grand jury found that she had knowingly allowed a child younger than 15 live with a 19-year-old man who was having sex with her.

According to documents filed in Tom Green County, 44-year-old Esperanza Medina, of San Angelo, knowingly allowed a girl who was younger than 15 to live with 19-year-old Juan Gonzalez who Medina knew had had sex with the girl.

Affidavits filed by investigators with the San Angelo Police Department say an off-duty officer working as a security guard at Lake View High School was approached by a staff member who said they had overheard the girl referred to in the indictment say she might be pregnant. Police say investigators conducted a forensic interview with the girl and found that she was living with Gonzalez with both her parent’s and his parent’s consent.

During the investigation, police spoke to Gonzalez who they say admitted to living with the girl. When investigators told Gonzalez he was being investigated for assault., police say he told them the relationship with the girl was consensual.

Gonzalez faces three charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, for incidents police say happened between January and February of 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 for each charge, however, according to Tom Green County booking records, Gonzalez was released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Medina faces a state jail felony for criminal negligence — abandoning or endangering a child. According to booking records, she is out of custody with a bail of $10,000.