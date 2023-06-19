SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A 27-year-old San Angelo man pleaded guilty on June 19 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Justin Martinez mugshot 11-9-2022

Justin Martinez was arrested by San Angelo Police officers in June of 2022 after shooting on Bell Street and injuring a man in a parked vehicle.

Martinez pleaded guilty to the charges and received a sentence to be served concurrently.

