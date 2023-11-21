SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A man was arrested on Monday night after a rifle was discharged in a residence on the south side of San Angelo, killing one person.

Benjamin Ibarra, 23, was taken into custody and booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Nov. 20 for manslaughter after allegedly discharging a firearm that resulted in the death of Samantha Ibarra.

Mugshot Benjamin Ibarra 11-20-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to court records, the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to the 5000 Blk of Willeke Drive in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. First responders located Samatha Ibarra and transported her to Shannon Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives interviewed a male witness who shared that he and Benjamin Ibarra were in the bedroom of the house looking at a laser and light on a Radical Arm AR-15 rifle that was recently charged. The witness recalled Benjamin Ibarra conducting a fake ‘sweep’ or clearing of the house after the thought-to-be unloaded rifle was given to him. As Benjamin Ibarra proceeded into the living room, the rifle was discharged toward Samantha Ibarra hitting her in the chest. The witness shared with SAPD that he “conducted life-saving measures and called for emergency assistance” after the gun was discharged.

Records state the male witness did not believe Benjamin Ibarra intentionally shot Samantha Ibarra. He further told officers that the rifle did not contain a magazine and the single round fired was in the chamber of the rifle, unaccounted for.

A female witness told detectives she was inside the household when the rifle was fired. After hearing the gunshot, the witness went into the living room where she saw the male witness performing life-saving measures on Samantha Ibarra, who was not breathing, and called 911. She further explained she saw Benjamin Ibarra crying and heard him say he had shot Samantha Ibarra.

During a Mirandized interview, Benjamin Ibarra told SAPD he had received a rifle from the male witness and thought it was not loaded. He then began the mock clearing of the house when he pulled the trigger in the living room, thinking the weapon was unloaded. According to records, Benjamin Ibarra said he was not able to see Samantha Ibarra when he pulled the trigger.

Benjamin Ibarra shared during the interview that he knew better because of his experience in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Detectives also learned during the interview with Benjamin Ibarra that he and the male witness went to the gun range earlier that day with Samantha Ibarra. While at the gun range, Benjamin Ibarra shared he taught Samantha Ibarra safety measures of the firearm.

Benjamin Ibarra was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for manslaughter and has a bond set at $100,000.