SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rio Vista Head Start canceled classes Thursday morning after gunshots were reported in the area.

Administrators at Rio Vista chose to cancel classes and close the school in accordance with the Head Start Emergency Response Plan after gunshots were reported at about 7:00 on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.

A statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department confirmed that police were investigating reports of gunshots near Jaime Padron Memorial Park near Ben Ficklin Road. Police say witnesses saw a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 25 walking in the area.

The reports of gunshots also prompted a daycare facility in Santa Rita to enact a lockdown at noon on Thursday. According to a series of posts published on Facebook by Santa Rita Learning Academy, the childcare center was locked down for just under 30 minutes.

Police say this is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.