SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One individual was arrested on Sept. 29 following a shooting that left one injured on Sunset Drive Friday afternoon.

Mugshot Matthew Zaruba 9-29-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Zaruba, 18, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sept. 29 after allegedly shooting someone with a deadly weapon.

The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to Biomat Blood Bank for a shooting victim at around 4:06 p.m., according to documents filed in Tom Green County. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located victim Stavian West with a gunshot wound to his chest. West was transported to Shannon Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Camera surveillance at Biomat USA showed detectives a verbal altercation that began around 4:03 p.m. between Zaruba and West in the lobby. A witness told officers that they watched as a male walked from the back of the building to West, who was seated in the lobby, saying things like “What” or “What did you say”.

Video footage captured Zaruba turning to walk away from West and then walking back to him before producing a handgun. Zaruba began firing four shots at the victim inside the establishment. Documents state that West is seen running out of the door of the blood bank as Zaruba followed, firing seven more shots at West. Bullets struck two parked cars and an occupied home across the street.

Zaruba was taken into custody at the Sedona Ranch Apartments after dropping his phone at the scene.

Upon further investigation, gunshot residue was found on Zaruba’s right hand. During an interview with a detective, Zaruba shared that he had known West from another altercation that happened a year prior. Zaruba further shared that he was going to fight West, however, drew his handgun and began shooting at him instead.

Zaruba was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sept. 29 and has a bond set at $500,533. He was previously charged with minor in possession of cigarette or tobacco and failed to appear on Sept. 20.