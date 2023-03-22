SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An 18-wheeler that was recently reported stolen was recovered after the San Angelo Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon.

Mugshot: David Conklin 3-21-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SAPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bell Streat and Beacon Street for a motor vehicle accident at 4:52 p.m. on March 21. According to a release from SAPD, officers found an 18-wheeler with a dump trailer that was on its side that was unoccupied. Due to the dump bed of the trailer bed being extended, multiple utility poles and traffic control devices had been struck before the vehicle wrecked.

Upon further investigation, the SAPD Crime Investigation Division found that the overturned 18-wheeler had recently been reported stolen near Veck Street and Bell Street.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and was possibly hiding in the 1600 block of Beacon Street. SAPD was able to locate 42-year-old David Conklin inside the residence mentioned by witnesses and was taken into custody.

Conklin was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with theft of property of more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.His bond is set at $15,000.

SAPD says that additional charges may be forthcoming.