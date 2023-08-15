SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is currently looking for a murder suspect.

A social media post made by the department shares that Nicholas Martinez is currently wanted for murder.

Wanted: Nicholas Martinez. Courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department

Those that have any information on Martinez’s location are asked to contact (325) 657-4315.

Be sure to stick with Concho Valley Homepage to stay up-to-date on breaking news that is happening across the Concho Valley. The Concho Valley Homepage app is also available for download in the App Store and Google Play.