The San Angelo Police Department shared that Kryztufur Gill has been located.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department informed the public of a missing 11-year-old child via a Nixle alert on Friday morning.

Photograph of Kryztufur Gill courtesy San Angelo Police Department

According to the alert, 11-year-old Kryztufur Gill was last seen at the 400 block of Spaulding around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

The police department described Gill as a 5’2 white male weighing approximately 70 pounds. SAPD says that Gill was last seen wearing a light blue pullover, black jeans, white tennis shoes and a tie-dye zip-up jacket.

Dog that Kryztufur Gill may be with.

The alert also shared that Gill maybe with a tan and white pit bull.

Those that have any information on where Gill could be located are asked to contact the police department at (325) 657-4315