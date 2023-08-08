SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The identity of two suspects who are thought to be involved in a shooting that took place on the north side of San Angelo was released to the public on Aug. 8 by the San Angelo Police Department.

Mugshot: Tayden Thidobeaux

According to the press release, 18-year-old Tayden Thidobeaux and 18-year-old Andrew Garza were taken into custody and were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAPD was dispatched to West 19th and Brown Street for a shooting victim around 6:07 p.m. on Aug. 3. Officers on the scene learned that the occupants of a silver BMW started firing multiple shots at a Silver Kia that was stopped at a stop sign. The Kia entered the intersection where it hit a Dodge Ram truck.

SAPD reports that the BMW fled the scene while the driver of the Kia had fled on foot.

Mugshot: Andrew Garza Aug. 7, 2023

The occupants of the Kia, a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her arm and an 18-year-old man with wounds from shrapnel, were transported to Shannon Medical Center.

Officers on the scene were able to locate a silver BMW near the intersection of North Lillie and West 24th Street. The two occupants were detained.

Thidobeaux was taken into custody on Aug. 4. Garza was booked on Aug. 7, with a $75,000 bond and remains in the Tom Green County Detention Center as of Aug. 8. In the state of Texas, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.