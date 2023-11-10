SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One teen who was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left two people injured on the north side of town was recently indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County.

According to documents filed, 18-year-old Andrew Garza was indicted on Oct. 30, with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm.

Mugshot Andrew Garza Aug. 7, 2023

When officers arrived on the scene at the intersection of 19th Street and Brown Street on Aug. 3, police located a vehicle with damage from a firearm. SAPD officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle and found out that she had been in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Records report the owner of the car had picked up four people at an apartment complex, but let a man she knew as Elijah drive while she rode in the passenger seat. The victim stated they were driving south on Brown Street when they stopped at the intersection of 19th Street. A passenger vehicle with what the victim describes as multiple passengers slowly drove past their vehicle at the stop sign when it came to a stop. Those in the vehicle began firing shots at her car. The victim told detectives that she could not see those in the vehicle before it drove off.

SAPD spoke with the driver of the vehicle at Shannon, who had to have lead bullet fragments removed from the back of his head from the shooting. The male told detectives he believed those who fired shots at the vehicle were Greg Garza and Zachary Garza, however, he later identified the two individuals as Andrew Garza and Tayden Thibodeaux.

Detectives canvased the area and found a camera that showed two individuals firing handguns from the vehicle. From this footage, SAPD was able to determine that the vehicle involved was a dark-colored BMW. SAPD was able to identify the owner of the car as Tayden Thibodeaux.

After the vehicle was located on Lily Street, officers saw that a passenger involved in the shooting was wearing the same clothes as Garza. Garza told detectives he had been swimming with Thibodeaux at the Ben Ficklin Low Water Crossing and denied being involved in the shooting.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is punishable in the state of Texas by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Deadly conduct by firearm discharge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.