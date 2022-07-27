SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver is in the hospital after a crash in downtown San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, a white Mazda SUV was headed south on North Chadbourne Street and crashed into a white Kia Forte headed west on West College Avenue after running a red light at the intersection.

Police say the driver of the Kia was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Mazda was cited for disregarding a red light.