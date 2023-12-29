SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The mother of a two-month-old baby who died in November 2020 from exposure to opioids and several other illnesses pleaded guilty in Tom Green County on December 22, 2023.

Mugshot: Destiney Harbour 6-26-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Twenty-four-year-old Destiney Harbour was sentenced to 11 years in the Texas Department of Corrections for recklessly by commission causing serious bodily injury to a child after pleading guilty.

An investigation began after officers were dispatched for an unconscious child on Webster Ave. on Nov. 7, 2020. SAPD found two-month-old Brixlee Lee and began administering CPR while transporting her to Shannon Medical Center. The baby was transported to Cooks Children’s Hospital where she remained on life support until physicians pronounced her death on Nov. 10, 2020.

An autopsy determined that Lee had died from multiple factors including exposure to opioids, sepsis, pneumonia, staph infection, urinary tract infection and underlying congenital syphilis.

Medical staff found multiple ‘blow veins’ or ‘track marks’ from puncture wounds on the temple, the right wrist and in between the fourth and fifth fingers on the right hand.

While investigating the residence, SAPD Crime Scene Investigators located a cluttered house with various items including syringes, rice milk, goat milk, needles, gloves, a blood pressure cup, Pedialyte, a brown powder substance, a white crystal substance and various drug paraphernalia.

Harbour’s mother, Cristin Bradley, was found guilty on Aug. 3, 2023, for recklessly causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission and sentenced to 11 years. Dustin Smock is set to appear in court in 2024.