SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two propositions will become amendments to the Texas Constitution after the special election on Saturday, and Tom Green County voters in the thousands were part of the decision.

According to election results reported by the Texas Secretary of State’s office, both propositions received over 80-percent of the vote on Saturday.

In addition to statewide propositions, Wall voters elected a new member to the Wall ISD Board of Trustees, and voters in Veribest voted to allow their school district to construct a new elementary school and renovate existing school property.

Here are the results of Saturday’s elections:

Proposition 1 — Statewide Results

Proposition 1 authorized the Texas Legislature to provide for the reduction of property taxes imposed on the elderly or disabled.

Total Votes Percent For 1,121,860 86.91% Against 169,011 13.09%

Proposition 2 — Statewide Results

Proposition 2 increased the exemption amount for ad valorem taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Total Votes Percent For 1,106,460 84.82% Against 197,960 15.18%

Wall ISD Board of Trustees

Total Votes Percent Kevin Ripple 143 24.70% Chris Wilde 233 40.24% Brett Schneirs 203 35.06%

Veribest ISD Proposition A