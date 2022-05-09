SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two propositions will become amendments to the Texas Constitution after the special election on Saturday, and Tom Green County voters in the thousands were part of the decision.
According to election results reported by the Texas Secretary of State’s office, both propositions received over 80-percent of the vote on Saturday.
In addition to statewide propositions, Wall voters elected a new member to the Wall ISD Board of Trustees, and voters in Veribest voted to allow their school district to construct a new elementary school and renovate existing school property.
Here are the results of Saturday’s elections:
Proposition 1 — Statewide Results
Proposition 1 authorized the Texas Legislature to provide for the reduction of property taxes imposed on the elderly or disabled.
|Total Votes
|Percent
|For
|1,121,860
|86.91%
|Against
|169,011
|13.09%
Proposition 2 — Statewide Results
Proposition 2 increased the exemption amount for ad valorem taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
|Total Votes
|Percent
|For
|1,106,460
|84.82%
|Against
|197,960
|15.18%
Wall ISD Board of Trustees
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Kevin Ripple
|143
|24.70%
|Chris Wilde
|233
|40.24%
|Brett Schneirs
|203
|35.06%
Veribest ISD Proposition A
|Total Votes
|Percent
|For
|90
|50.56%
|Against
|88
|49.44%