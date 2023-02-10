SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One man has been indicted for murder after officers found an unconscious woman during a service call on Nov. 8, 2022, in a residence in San Angelo.

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.

Mugshot of Christopher Wise on 11/22/2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

In an affidavit filed in Tom Green County, it shows that officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person at 5:22 a.m. on Nov. 8. Officers had entered the residence and found a body in rigor mortis on a bed in a bedroom that was identified as Christie Feland.

Wise told officers that he and Feland had a verbal altercation on the evening of Nov. 7. This argument was over a Snapchat conversation between Wise and another female.

Wise told SAPD that he went to sleep on the couch between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. after Feland attempted to burn some items in the backyard. Wise told investigators that he woke at 5 a.m. and found Feland’s body in the overflowing bathtub.

An autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace Howard showed that Feland had died from blunt force trauma.



The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shows that Wise was arrested and booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for murder on Nov. 22, 2022. He remains incarcerated with a $750,000 bond.