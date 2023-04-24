SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A man involved in a standoff with police was taken into custody after allegedly running over a woman’s hand with a vehicle and taking a three-year-old Sunday morning.

Mugshot: Rondy Strickland 4-23-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Rondy Strickland, 38, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on April 23 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

The investigation began after officers were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue N and A&M for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, SAPD officers found Strickland intoxicated and driving a white pickup with a three-year-old that was not secure in the vehicle.

Strickland exited his vehicle after receiving a verbal command, however, he was holding the child. SAPD shared that Strickland refused to put the child down in order to avoid being arrested.

SAPD says that Strickland released the child without any injuries and was taken into custody after a substantial amount of time. SAPD’s Negation Team and Criminal Investigation Division were requested to the scene to help assist with Strickland.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Strickland was involved in a domestic disturbance, where he allegedly ran over a 24-year-old woman’s hand in the vehicle and fled with the three-year-old.

SAPD says that this is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.