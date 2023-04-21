SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One man was taken into custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated after striking a parked truck and injuring a person actively working on a job site.

According to responding officers, SAPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Westover Terrace Drive in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a white four-door car had struck a white Dodge Dually truck.

A 55-year-old male was between the truck and a gooseneck trailer when the white passenger car struck the parked truck head-on. Officers say that the male was drug between 10 and 15 feet behind the truck. He was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the conclusion of the investigation, SAPD says that the 33-year-old driver of the white passenger car was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. The driver will also be cited for not having a license or insurance, failure to control speed and driving left of center on the roadway according to SAPD.

Concho Valley Homepage staff reports that the San Angelo Police Department, San Angelo Fire Department and the Angelo State University Police Department were all on the scene.