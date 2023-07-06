SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department took one man into custody after a search warrant resulted in the recovery of over 130 grams of methamphetamine and 200 grams of marijuana.

The investigation began on June 28, after a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of West Ave. Y.

According to a release from the police department, 53-year-old Manuelo Samaripa was taken into custody after officers recovered approximately 136 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of marijuana, various pills and drug paraphernalia, $500 in U.S. currency and body armor.

SAPD said that Samaripa was taken into custody for the parole violation warrant. Samaripa was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on June 28.

