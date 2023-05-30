SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Noticed your 1,100-pound animal is missing? Well, the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter might have it!

Bull found on Grape Creek Road on May 30 in San Angelo. Photography courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

According to a Facebook post made by the City of San Angelo, a bull was found on 3300 Grape Creek Rd on May 30. The bull is currently at the San Angelo Animal Shelter. If the bull is yours or if you know who it may belong to contact the shelter at (325) 657-4224.

Animal Services is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.