SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo man was indicted on January 20, 2023, for several crimes involving minors.

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Clifton Martin Jr. has been indicted for eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Mugshot: Martin Clifton 11-29-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

A complaint filed in Tom Green County shares that the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant at a residence on E. 29th Street. During the search, a cellphone with more than 10 graphic videos and images of children was located in Martin’s pocket. The complaint states that during an interview with investigators Martin shared that the cellphone recovered was his and that he downloaded the content found on the device from the internet.

According to a second complaint also filed in Tom Green County, over 400 media files containing child pornography were located on the cellphone.

The second complaint also states that on Nov. 1, 2022, Martin took a girl under the age of 17 to a hotel room. According to records, the victim told investigators that Martin gave her methamphetamine to smoke, held her down in the bed and raped her.

Martin was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Nov. 29, 2022. His bond remains set at $3,780,000.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas and has a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison. Sexual abuse of a child is a second-degree felony in Texas and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.