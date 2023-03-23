Editors Note: This article has been updated for clarity. The victims of the alleged assault are stated to be over the age of 13.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A man who worked as staff at a local group home was recently indicted for allegedly sexually abusing disabled over the age of 13.

Cory Gaylor, 39, was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault, records filed in Tom Green County on February 28 show. In the state of Texas, the first-degree felony of aggravated sexual assault is punishable by five to 99 years in prison along with a maximum fine of $10,000.

The criminal investigation division began the investigation after a report was filed with the San Angelo Police Department. Following the reports, SAPD investigators spoke with two victims who said that Gaylor had sexually abused them multiple times.

According to records, both victims told investigators that Gaylor had done this on more than one occasion when it was hot outside.

Gaylor was arrested on December 17, 2022, and remains incarcerated at the Tom Green County Detention Center at a $310,000 bond.

