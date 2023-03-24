SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The fourth defendant who was allegedly involved in a shooting was committed into the Tom Green County Detention Center for murder nearly four years later.

Mugshot: Joshua Jaquez March 23, 2023, courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

District Attorney John Best shared that Joshua Jaquez was sentenced to 25 years on March 23, 2023, by the Tom Green County Court for the murder of Kristian Rose. This came after a plea agreement was made between the state and the defendant. Jaquez waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for his testimony in the trials of his codefendants.

The San Angelo Police Department began its investigation on April 2, 2019, at 3:40 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 39th St. According to court documents, police spoke with Rose’s mother on the scene.

She told authorities she went to investigate the noise coming from the rear apartment where Rose lived when she was confronted by a man with a gun. At this time she saw a second man leaving Rose’s apartment. She told police that both men fled through the alley. Afterward, she went into Rose’s apartment where she found him laying on the floor.

Rose was pronounced dead on the scene. According to previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage, an autopsy report confirmed that Rose died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police say, Jaquez, along with Jacob Martinez, Brian Garcia, and Alexis Jackson, was in a black sedan that was recorded in surveillance footage parking near Rose’s apartment on the morning of April 2nd, 2019. Court documents report that in the footage, Garcia and Martinez entered the apartment, where they stayed for nearly eight minutes before leaving.

Jaquez is one of four people who have been sentenced for the murder of Rose. Garcia was sentenced to 50 years on February 14, 2022, after a guilty plea. Garcia received the longest of the four. Martinez received a 35-year sentence on June 2, 2022, following a guilty plea. Jackson plead guilty for the murder of Rose on December 8, 2022, and received 35 years.

