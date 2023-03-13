A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A jury, which listened to the testimonies of 21 witnesses throughout the week of March 6, found the defendant not guilty in the State of Texas versus Jose Trevino trial in Tom Green County.

After eight hours of deliberation the jury of eight women and six men found the defendant, Jose Angel Trevino Jr., 40, not guilty of murder and aggravated assault on March 11, 2023. The jury began deliberation shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

This trial occurred in the 51st District Court under the Honorable Camren Dusek with defense attorney Rae Leifeste, 119th District Attorney John Best and Alexis Porter, assistant district attorney.

Best says that the District Attorney’s Office went to great lengths to make sure that jury had the opportunity to review and examine all evidence and listen to all witnesses involved.

“The jury spent an entire week carefully listening to the evidence presented by the state and the defense, and spent over eight hours deliberating, before making what they believed to be right decision,” said Best in a release. “Although the outcome was disappointing from the State’s perspective, this case, like every case brought before our district courts, was tried in the interest of justice and with respect for the difficult circumstances in this case.”

The defendant, Trevino took the stand on Thursday, March 9, claiming that he acted in self-defense.

An investigation into an aggravated assault at 2412 College Hills Blvd. by the San Angelo Police Department began on June 19, 2021, shortly after midnight. Detectives learned that Jason Garivay had been assaulted by Trevino, who had fled the scene, in the parking lot of The Penny Tap House. While Trevino had fled the scene, friends of Garivay had transported him to Shannon Medical Center in downtown San Angelo.

When Garivay arrived at the hospital, doctors found him in the passenger seat of his vehicle, in cardiac arrest. Gariavy was resuscitated upon his arrival, however, he suffered severe brain damage from the lack of oxygen he received. Garivay succumbed to his injuries nine days later at Shannon after he was taken off of life support.

Trevino was arrested in Baytown, Texas and charged with Garivay’s murder on July 2, 2021. A Tom Green County Grand Jury returned an indictment on September 14, 2021, charging Trevino with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

A jury trial for this case began on March 6, 2023.

“I want to thank the jury for their service, their careful consideration of the evidence, and

for their respect for the importance of the high burden of proof they had to consider in this case,” said Best. “I also want to express my sincere condolences to Jason Garivay’s family for their loss associated with this tragic incident.”