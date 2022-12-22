SAN ANGELO, Texas – One man was arrested after allegedly strangling a woman, threatening family members and barricading himself in a room while intoxicated on December 22 in San Angelo.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lakota Lane around 1:09 a.m. in regard to a domestic issue. A woman had told dispatch that her husband, who was intoxicated, had yelled and pushed her. During the call with dispatch, the man grew physical.

Mugshot: Rodney Smith 12-22-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that once deputies arrived the man, identified as 54-year-old Rodney Smith, had barricaded himself in a bedroom that the woman claimed had guns with a protective K-9. Deputies safely evacuated two females and two juveniles and began attempting to make contact with Smith, the TGC Sheriff’s Office adds.

TGC Sheriff’s Office says that during investigations it was revealed that two female family members were physically assaulted by Smith. Smith reportedly took the cell phones of the victims when they attempted to call 911 and claimed he would kill himself if law enforcement was called. The sheriff’s office adds that Smith had strangled one of the females during the incident and made multiple threats to the females.

According to the TGC Sheriff’s Office, Smith was safely taken into custody at 5:13 a.m. after members of the special response team and the crisis negotiation unit made brief negotiations with him.

Smith was charged with assault of family violence by impeding on breathe, assault of family violence causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency request for assistance and was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center.