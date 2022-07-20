SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dozens of social workers and law enforcement officers attended a seminar on human trafficking on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

During the human trafficking awareness summit people who attended learned about ways to recognize victims of human trafficking in Texas.

The Concho Valley United Way and Council of Governments sponsored the event at Howard College. Organizers invited victims of trafficking in the area to talk about their experiences.

“We’re coming in to learn more about the perils of human trafficking, how to spot human trafficking and we’re also hearing from survivors, leaders in the survivor community who have actually experienced human trafficking,” said Ashley Ammons of the United Way, “So we are thrilled to bring much-needed awareness for trafficking for our community.”

Ammons says about 230 people attended today’s awareness summit in San Angelo.