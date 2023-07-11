SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Municipal Court has generated a new list of individuals who have outstanding warrants.

City Marshall John Gonzales shared what individuals need to do in order to have a name removed before the publication of the 2023 Warrant Roundup.

Individual warrants must be disposed of before 4:30 p.m. on July 28 at the San Angelo Municipal Court he said.

“If they want to come and take care of it on their own, they walk in through the front door without us looking for them or searching them out,” said City Marshall Gonzales. “Their warrants are recalled and their options are a little bit greater.”

Failure to appear and dispose of warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time or place including employment or their home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good-faith effort to resolve their outstanding class c warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

City Marshall Gonzales explained the options individuals can have if they come in before July 28. “They could do the work program, they could do time payments and you know as long as they continue to make their payments, they are in good standing.”

Individuals looking to resolve their warrant must appear in person at the Municipal Court. The court is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 110 South Emerick. If you need an alternative option call 325-657-4371.