SAN ANGELO, Texas — The youth coordinator at House of Faith Church in San Angelo was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on December 31, 2022.

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for a residence on the 1100 block of South David. A probable cause resulted in an arrest warrant for 28-year-old James Needham for possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office shares that the House of Faith Church was notified of the investigation and terminated Needham following the notification.

The McCullough County Sheriff’s Office took Needham into custody on December 31, 2022, after he surrendered himself the TGCSO says.

The TGCSO says that the investigation following the warrant indicated that Needman possibly made inappropriate contact with victims. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone that believes that they or their child may be a contact victim of Needman to contact the criminal investigation division at (325) 655-8111.

The sheriff’s office shares that this remains an open investigation.

Any specific questions of the church should be directed to the Executive Director Marci Menchaca, at the House of Faith contact number, 325-486-8637.