SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people were taken into custody Saturday morning after their vehicle experienced a mechanical failure following a pursuit that was terminated on the north side of San Angelo.

Mugshot Edward Crisp 11-4-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, 32-year-old Edward Crisp and 35-year-old Ashely Perez were taken into custody Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 Blk of Travis Street around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. for a suspicious Black Chevrolet Tahoe. SAPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after locating the vehicle in the 300 Blk of East 32nd Street, however, the driver led officers on a pursuit through the north side of San Angelo.

Due to safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated after the driver, Crisp, turned onto Sherwood Way without his lights on at a high rate of speed.

Mugshot Ashley Perez 11-4-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Crisp was soon located by officers at the intersection of Loop 306 and College Hills after the vehicle experienced a mechanical failure.

Crips was taken into custody for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, parole violation warrant, county warrants, reckless driving and failure to single intent to turn. Crisp was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Nov. 4 and has a bond set at $36,920.

SAPD shares that Perez had a county warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.