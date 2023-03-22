SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A grand jury indicted the former House of Faith youth coordinator on February 15, 2023.

James Needham was indicted for possession of child pornography by a Grand Jury in Tom Green County.

Mugshot: James Needham 12-31-22 courtesy of McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office for a residence at the 1100 block of South David in San Angelo led to Needhman’s arrest on December 31, 2022, by the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

The possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony that is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000.

