SAN ANGELO, Texas — Garry Lynn Jennings, father of Stephen Jennings, was found guilty of murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence on Friday, May 14, 2022.

Jennings, 65, was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence – human corpse. The jury deliberated for about an hour after closing arguments on Friday before returning guilty verdicts on all three charges.

Jennings was one of five people charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Eric Torrez in 2017. Torrez’s body was found in a field along Highway 163 south of Barnhart. Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 16.

Jennings’ son, Stephen Jennings, was found guilty of the same three charges in December of 2021. The younger Jennings was sentenced to life without parole for the murder charge, a life sentence for aggravated kidnapping, and 20 years for the tampering with evidence charge.