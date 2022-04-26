SAN ANGELO, Texas — In observance of National Delivery Day and Taco Tuesday, food delivery service Favor is offering free taco delivery to residents of San Angelo today, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
According to a statement issued by the company, San Angeloans can order one free taco, for free via Favor with the promo code: TACO2022 to receive a $7 credit. The company says that $7 will cover the cost of the taco and the delivery fee will be waived automatically.
How to get free tacos in San Angelo:
- On Tuesday, April 26, between 11am-5pm CST, order via the Favor app or favordelivery.com
- Add promo code: TACO2022 to your account
- Order a taco from any restaurant in the National Delivery Day category in the Favor app or favordelivery.com
- Users can add additional items to order, but will be charged for any costs exceeding the promo offer. Delivery fee will be automatically waived, customer just covers the tip (min $2), which goes 100% to their Runner