SAN ANGELO, Texas — In observance of National Delivery Day and Taco Tuesday, food delivery service Favor is offering free taco delivery to residents of San Angelo today, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the company, San Angeloans can order one free taco, for free via Favor with the promo code: TACO2022 to receive a $7 credit. The company says that $7 will cover the cost of the taco and the delivery fee will be waived automatically.

How to get free tacos in San Angelo: