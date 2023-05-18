SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Citizens of Tom Green County have seen an increased level of concern over recent property values that were calculated by the Tom Green County Appraisal District. Officials from across the state have been working to address the issue- here is the most recent update from State Representative, Drew Darby.

Despite being in the last days of the 88th Legislative Session, Darby has been working with local elected officials, including Judge Carter, Mayor Gunter, Superintendent Dethloff and Tom Green County Chief Appraiser Tyler Johnson.

“I remain concerned,” said Darby. “Thankfully, the Texas Legislature has previously put taxpayer protections in place. I know it may feel like you do not have any control, but you do.”

According to Darby, all homeowners with a homestead exemption are protected by a 10% appraisal cap – any appraisal increase above 10% is exempt from taxation this year. This provision was designed for a situation like what is now happening in the Tom Green County market.

Additionally, all property owners are benefiting from 2019 legislation that limits property tax growth. The legislation stated, according to Darby, that as property appraisals rise, most taxing units must cut their tax rates, as they are limited to generating an overall revenue increase of only 2.5% for schools or 3.5% for counties and most cities and special districts without voter approval. Essentially, if homeowners’ tax appraisals in a school district increase by 10%, the district must adopt a tax rate 7.5% lower than last year.

Your appraisal does not set your tax bill, said Darby, it only determines your share of the overall property taxes a jurisdiction wants to raise. Your tax bill will be set later in the summer when local governments adopt their tax rates.

Because the valuation provided to citizens is not the ultimate determining factor in your tax bill, Darby encourages citizens to protest their appraisals as soon as possible and attend local budget hearings for city, county, and schools that will occur in July and August of this year. Darby said the key to determining your tax bill is the local government tax rates.

Darby said he encouraged citizens to be courteous and patient to those who are working in the as he has heard multiple reports of threats being made to the Appraisal District staff.

“The staff are members of our community who are doing their job and should be treated with respect.”

Darby recommends going to Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes where you can look up what rates your local jurisdictions propose to adopt and see how much that will cost you. The website will also let you submit comments to the rate-setting entity before it adopts its tax rate. Additionally, the Texas Constitution provides for Truth-in-Taxation measures, which afford taxpayers certain protections. You can find out more here: bit.ly/truthtaxation.

“At the end of the day, I want you to know that I am listening, and I will continue to be your advocate on this issue and all other issues impacting the Concho Valley.”