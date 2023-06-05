SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) – A Mereta resident died on June 4 around 9:40 a.m. after colliding with a Freightliner head-on.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Angela Hollon, 46, traveled northbound in southbound lanes on FM 1692 on Sunday in a Ford Explorer. This caused the Ford Explorer to collide with a Freightliner towing a trailer in the southbound lane head-on.

Hollon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner. The driver of the Freightliner was transported to Shannon Medical Center with no life-threatening injuries.

Be sure to download the free Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on breaking news in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.