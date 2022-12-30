SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on December 21 who allegedly stole three catalytic converters in August.

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6400 block of North Highway 67, Side View Road in regards to three stolen catalytic converters on August 16. Evidence was collected and processed then sent to the Texas Department of Safety Laboratory in Lubbock, Texas.

Mugshot: Timothy Roberts 12-21-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says biological evidence was found and matched with 49-year-old Timothy Roberts. TGCSO adds that DNA was legally obtained from Roberts, who was suspected of multiple felony thefts and vehicle burglaries. The lab was able to link Roberts to the stolen catalytic converters during the investigation with this DNA.

TGCSO says that Roberts was arrested at a residence on Webster Avenue after a warrant was issued for his arrest on December 21.

Roberts has been charged with theft of property of more than $25,000 but less than $30,000. Roberts was additionally charged with an active Grand Jury Indictment warrant for theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. The sheriff’s office shares that Roberts remains in the Tom Green County Detention Center under a $35,000.00 bond.

TGCSO adds that this case remains an active investigation. Additional charges may be filed.