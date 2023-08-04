SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — On Aug. 4 in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse the sentencing portion of the State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley came to a conclusion.

Judge Carmen Dusek of the 51st District Court said, “An agreement has been made last night between the defendant and state on a punishment,” as she addressed the court.

The defendant Cristin Bradley agreed to a plea deal with the state prosecutors to serve 11 years after she was found guilty of recklessly causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission. This is a second-degree felony that is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Defense Attorney Thomas Jackson shared that he agreed that the sentence is appropriate as it was directly between the minimum and maximum sentence possible. Bradley also waived the right to an appeal within the agreement.

When speaking to Bradley in the courtroom, Jackson said that he could not comment on parole.

“You happy with this,” Jackson asked Bradley.

“Yes.”

The District Attorney’s Office shared in a press release that they would like the thank the San Angelo Police Department, Shannon Medical Center and Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for their efforts to save and protect two-month-old Brixlee Lee.

The State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley trial began on July 21, 2023, after a jury was selected and empaneled and continued through 8 days of testimony. The jury deliberated for six hours before reaching a verdict.

