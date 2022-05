SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle crash on South Bryant Boulevard sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022.

According to police, a white Ford Edge stopped near the intersection of Ben Ficklin Road was rear-ended by a white GMC pickup.

Police say the driver of the Ford Edge was transported to Shannon Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the GMC was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

