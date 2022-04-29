SAN ANGELO, Texas — A public sculpture that has stood in San Angelo for more than 40 years may be taken down soon.

A resolution slated for consideration by the San Angelo City Council on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, seeks to authorize city staff to begin the process of removing the “Ran” sculpture at Civic League Park near Central High School.

According to a report submitted by San Angelo Parks and Recreation Director Carl White, the steel sculpture has deteriorated from years of rust. One of the sculpture’s distinctive spires collapsed last summer and the report says rust has caused the integrity of the sculpture to be lost.

“Ran” was created by sculptor John Raimondi and constructed in part with the help of Central and Lake View High School students in 1979. The steel sculpture has stood at Civic League Park near the intersection of Beauregard Avenue and Park Street.

According to the report to City Council, Raimondi was made aware of the City’s desire to remove the sculpture and gave his approval on April 19th. If the sculpture is removed, Raimondi will be given the plaque currently embedded at the sculpture’s base.

  • Ran sculpture
    “Ran” by John Raimondi, constructed of corten steel. The sculpture was built at Civic League Park in San Angelo with the assistance of students from Lake View and Central High Schools in 1979.
  • Ran sculpture
  • Ran sculpture
  • Plaque at the base of "Ran" which reads: "Ran. John Raimondi, Sculptor. Fabricated with the assistance of students from Lake View and Central High Schools and made possible through the generosity and civic consciousness of the Levi Straus and Company, Mr. and Mrs. Weldon W. Jones, the Texas Commission on Arts and Humanities, the National Endowment for the Ars and the San Angelo Independent School District.
  • Ran sculpture
    This angle of “Ran” shows multiple areas where rust has corroded through the steel.
  • Ran sculpture rust
    A hole caused by rust on the sculpture “Ran,” located at Civic League Park in San Angelo.
  • Ran sculpture rust
  • Ran sculpture rust
  • Ran sculpture