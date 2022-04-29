SAN ANGELO, Texas — A public sculpture that has stood in San Angelo for more than 40 years may be taken down soon.

A resolution slated for consideration by the San Angelo City Council on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, seeks to authorize city staff to begin the process of removing the “Ran” sculpture at Civic League Park near Central High School.

According to a report submitted by San Angelo Parks and Recreation Director Carl White, the steel sculpture has deteriorated from years of rust. One of the sculpture’s distinctive spires collapsed last summer and the report says rust has caused the integrity of the sculpture to be lost.

“Ran” was created by sculptor John Raimondi and constructed in part with the help of Central and Lake View High School students in 1979. The steel sculpture has stood at Civic League Park near the intersection of Beauregard Avenue and Park Street.

According to the report to City Council, Raimondi was made aware of the City’s desire to remove the sculpture and gave his approval on April 19th. If the sculpture is removed, Raimondi will be given the plaque currently embedded at the sculpture’s base.