CHRISTOVAL, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Christoval residents are assessing the damages that came from a storm that happened Monday evening, June 19.

One Christoval resident recalled hearing the howling wind and rain starting to come down as they were getting ready to have guests over.

“We were cleaning out the patio getting ready for our guests to check in and the wind just started howling and it started raining,” Joanie Smith said. “I’ve never seen winds like that. It look like it was just coming down the river just like I’ve never seen and all of a sudden the limbs started breaking.”

After looking outside, they realized a tree nearby was gone, Smith continued.

At least two homes had major damage by pecan trees that were knocked over onto roofs and garages. In the park, a centuries-old live oak tree was twisted and destroyed. Other residents had large limbs knocked off trees.

The National Weather Service is investigating if it was a 100-mph microburst that affected some residents in Christoval.