SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central High School on Oakes campus closed early on Monday morning after an air conditioner outage prompted administrators to release students.

Citing the chances that temperatures would reach more than 100 degrees, the school said students would be released from classes shortly after 11:00 on Monday morning, May 9, 2022. The school said parents and guardians would be able to pick students up at the campus and buses would run shortly after students were released at 11:11 a.m.

Temperatures in San Angelo were expected to reach as high as 105 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in San Angelo.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Independent School District, the SAISD Maintenance Team is working to repair the faulty air conditioning at the school.