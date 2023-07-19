SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — At San Angelo’s Cavender’s, Tuesday, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and local Special Olympics athletes promoted their sports and raised money during the Paper Torch Campaign.

The Paper Torch Campaign helps Special Olympics Texas athletes with competitions and training. Athletes even received hats to wear for their next competition.

Special Olympics participant Ben Garcia shared with Concho Valley Homepage that “This hat is great!”

“That was a cool thing to do, you know, we donated some hats to the kids who came in [Tuesday] morning and got them all shaped up and looking right on them and trying to make them look like George Strait,” said Ben Owen, general manager of Cavender’s.

The next Texas event for Special Olympics competitors across the state will take place in Abilene in Sept.