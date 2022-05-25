SAN ANGELO, Texas —San Angelo will be hosting two vigils In response to the news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, 20 E. Beauregard in San Angelo will be hosting a candlelight vigil for the victims on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 PM.

There will also be a prayer vigil at the Tom Green County Courthouse steps Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 PM.

“We pray for those who lost loved ones, for the first responders, and for those in leadership, ” said the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, “Human beings are not created for death.”