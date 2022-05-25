SAN ANGELO, Texas — The burn ban that has been in effect for Tom Green County since mid-February has been lifted.

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Commissioner’s Court, the ban was lifted at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The ban was lifted after the National Weather Service reported that the San Angelo area received more than 1-inch of rain on Tuesday.

The Commissioner’s Court says the relaxation of restrictions may be temporary because the issue is considered at every meeting of the Court. Commissioner’s Court meetings are held every Tuesday morning.