A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley began its second day of trial in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 25.

Tuesday morning Prosecutor Allison Palmer called three medical personnel that attended to two-month-old Brixlee Lee when she was admitted to Shannon Medical Center on Nov. 7, 2020.

Nurse Practitioner Savannah Schwartz told the jury of 9 women and five men that Lee was unresponsive when she arrived at Shannon. Due to puncture wounds that Schwartz referred to as ‘blown’ veins or ‘track marks’, an IV catheter was placed in Lee’s foot. Shwartz explained that because of the conditions of various veins, medication would not be able to travel through the system.

When asked if she had seen an infant with puncture wounds similar to Lee, Schwartz stated she had but “never this many.” The jury was informed that it was determined the puncture wounds on Lee’s temple, between her fourth and fifth fingers on her right hand, and her wrist was not made by Shannon.

Pediatrician Jennigale Webb, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), told prosecutors that she began caring for Lee 90 minutes after she was admitted to Shannon. She described Lee as critically ill, non-responsive and needing multiple pieces of medical equipment to stay alive.

DO Webb shared that as Lee regained blood circulation, a rash began to appear. Lee also suffered from two seizure-like episodes.

Prosecutors asked DO Webb about the results from the urinalysis that was completed on the two-month-old infant. The results showed positive for opioids, according to DO Webb.

When doing her initial interview with Lee’s family to find more information about her medical history, Bradley told her that Lee was born at home and had not received any medical help.

“That child had not been seen by a medical provider,” DO Webb told the jurors.

Lee’s grandmother Bradley continued by telling the pediatrician that Lee’s eating had been decreasing. Within a few weeks of her birth, they had switched her to a soy-based formula. After Lee continued to not eat, Bradley said they added corn syrup to the formula to entice her to eat. This led to an allergic reaction so Lee was given Benadryl.

Bradley further shared with DO Webb that they had been feeding the infant pedialyte, rice and milk in a syringe.

“I was struggling to figure out why she was in critical condition,” DO Webb said.