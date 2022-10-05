Mugshot Julian Suarez, Anthony Giese and Raymond Scott courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department says that four other arrests were made following the deadly stabbing that resulted in a U.S. Marine being killed at Whiskey River Saloon on Oct. 2, 2022.

According to SAPD, the Criminal Investigation Division applied for and obtained warrants for the arrest of four individuals – Julian Suarez, 44, Anthony Giese, 38, Raymond Scott, 29, and Ray Rivera, 40.

The local police department says that Suarez, Giese and Scott were all arrested on Oct. 4. Suarez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Both Giese and Scott were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

SAPD says that Rivera also received an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

These arrests were made following the death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members attached to Goodfellow Air Force base at Whiskey River Saloon on Oct. 2.

This investigation is still ongoing according to SAPD. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Mugshot: Julian Suarez courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Mugshot: Anthony Giese courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.