SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 4th annual Dancing With the San Angelo Stars is happening on Thursday night! San Angelo’s premier entertainment event takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th at the Murphy Performance Hall and will be streamed live right here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show:

What is Dancing With the San Angelo Stars?

Dancing With the San Angelo Stars is an annual event to benefit West Texas Rehab Center’s Hospice of San Angelo. During the show, ten stars dance with a partner in a competition for the prized Mirror Ball Trophy.

Viewers decide who the winner of the competition is by voting at West Texas Rehab’s website. Elena Kent and Ken Roberts will host the 2-hour show.

How can you take part?

You can help choose a winner by visiting West Texas Rehab’s website and voting for your favorite star. Each vote costs $1 and benefits West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo. You can vote as many times as you want.

Who are the stars?

Ten San Angelo Stars will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Click on a star’s image below to find out more about them.