Tom Green County Treasurer, Dianna Spieker, honored by the state

Tom Green County Treasurer, Dianna Spieker, was honored at the annual Texas Association of Counties luncheon in San Antonio. Spieker was honored for twenty years of “pursuing excellence in her county investment education.” Spieker has been the Tom Green County Treasurer since 1999.

The Texas Public Funds Investment Act requires the county commissioners courts to designate a county investment officer to invest county funds. These investment officers and staff involved in investing public funds need to fully know the fundamentals of a sound investment policy and what is allowed under the rigid requirements of the Act.

Since 1992, TAC has provided formal education for county investors. The program, formerly County Investment Officer (CIO) training, is now known as the County Investment Academy. Participants become members of the Academy by completing the Basics of County Investing (formerly CIO Level I) Course.

The County Investment Academy provides for the needs of all officials and staff involved in public funds investing on the local level by hosting the June conference and the Texas Public Funds Investment Conference in November. TAC is a non-profit organization that has for almost 50 years supported the efforts of county government.