SAN ANGELO, Texas — A swearing-in ceremony was held for new officials and incumbents at the Tom Green County courthouse on Sunday, Jan 1.

With their right hand raised and left hand on the bible, about ten officials were sworn in with an audience of each respective member’s family. Those included are Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter and Justice of the Peace Precinct Three Stacye Speck along with Judge Susan Werner.

Following the ceremony, family and friends gathered for a reception to celebrate the leader’s new accomplishments.