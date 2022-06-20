SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, June 20, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new deputies to the force in a ceremony held in the ED B. Keys building.

The event had a huge turnout with a large crowd consisting of Law Enforcement and family members to show their support this morning as the five new Deputies completed their oath from Justice of the Peace Susan Werner. Senior District Judge Barbara Walter also spoke at the ceremony welcoming the new Deputies.

Each Deputy graduated from the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy. The new Deputies are; Isreal R. Bilbo, Michaela A. Crawford, Jess J. Murphy, Jonathan M. Rivera, and Jacob Wike.







Isreal R. Bilbo is a 2018 graduate of San Angelo Central and also serves at the Tom Green County Detention Center, and is a volunteer firefighter.

Michaela A. Crawford is a married father of four and graduated from Central High School of San Antonio in 2000. He has worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Jess J. Murphy graduated in 2006 from Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg Pennsylvania. Jess has also served with the United State Coast Guard.

Jonathan M. Rivera graduated from San Angelo Central in 2018 and attended Howard College. While he worked at the Jail he attended the Academy.

Jacob Hart Wike graduated in 2018 from Christoval High School and started as a Jailer that same year. He attended the Academy while working as a Jailer.