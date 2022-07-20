SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office placed Juan Morales Jr. on the department’s Most Wanted List for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Morales also has 9 active warrants out for his arrest with seven being felony-level offenses.

Morales is described as a 38-year-old white male weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-six inches in height.

On Monday, July 18th a vehicle thought to be occupied by Morales was pursued in a chase by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, San Angelo Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The pursuit was called off for concern for civilian safety.

After having reason to believe Morales was barracked at a residence, a warrant was issued.

A stolen handgun and two ounces of methamphetamine were located in the search.

For more information on the pursuit and stand-off, visit ‘Details emerge in Monday standoff in San Angelo.‘

Morales has not been located and is considered to be armed and dangerous.