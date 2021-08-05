Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office: Special Operations Group responded to barricaded fugitive in Menard on August 4, 2021

MENARD, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on August 4, 2021, the agency’s Special Operations Group responded to assist the Menard County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The request came in around 11 a.m. and the Special Operations Group assisted the other agencies with a fugitive that was barricaded in his residence. The Special Operations Group consists of the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fugitive was identified as Shawn Edward Crawford of Menard, Texas. Crawford had numerous outstanding warrants including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer. Crisis negotiators communicated with Crawford for several hours in an attempt to facilitate his surrender. At approximately 4:30 PM, Crawford stopped communicating with negotiators. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was deployed, and utilizing proper police tactics was able to safely extract Crawford from the residence. Crawford was placed under arrest and transported to the Menard County Jail,” the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Agencies cooperating in the hours-long standoff included the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Menard County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.